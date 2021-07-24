Talisman Sabre 21 Night Assault

Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment set up a defensive position during a training scenario at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Bowen, Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

