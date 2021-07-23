Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 Night Assault [Image 15 of 27]

    Talisman Sabre 21 Night Assault

    BOWEN, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, maneuver toward their objective during a training scenario at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Bowen, Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

