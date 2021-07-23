Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts damage control drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America conducts damage control drill

    CORAL SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an aviation damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    Hangar Bay
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    USS America

