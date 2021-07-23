USS America conducts damage control drill

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ronricous Malbon, right, from Fredericksburg, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), assists Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Camron Lamarre, from New York, with his respirator during an aviation damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

