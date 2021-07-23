Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenn. Guardsmen partner with Texas National Guard and conduct sling load operation [Image 2 of 4]

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment's Support Squadron partnered with the Texas National Guard and conducted sling load operations. The sling load operation allows the RSS to provide much-needed supplies to units in remote locations. Thanks to the Texas National Guard supplying the UH-60 Blackhawk and crew, the RSS practiced this training with realistic maneuvers.

