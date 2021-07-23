Tenn. Guardsmen partner with Texas National Guard and conduct sling load operation

Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment's Support Squadron partnered with the Texas National Guard and conducted sling load operations in Fort Hood, Texas. The sling load operation allows the RSS to provide much-needed supplies to units in remote locations. Thanks to the Texas National Guard supplying the UH-60 Blackhawk and crew, the RSS practiced this training with realistic maneuvers.

