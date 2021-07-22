USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210722-N-BR419-1172 ARABIAN SEA (July 22, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Michael Watson observes flight operations as an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 22. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

