    Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 5 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force Guam

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing undergoes preflight inspections at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 04:03
    Photo ID: 6748399
    VIRIN: 210723-F-DJ826-1037
    Resolution: 5116x3654
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Bomber
    8th air force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Bomber task force

