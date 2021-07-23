Bomber Task Force Guam

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing sits at the ready on the flightline at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

