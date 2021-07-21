USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts A Live-Fire Gun Shoot

210721-N-KZ419-1648 ARABIAN GULF (July 21, 2021) – Seaman Pedro Santillan fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 21. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

