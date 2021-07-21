USS Lewis B. Puller Uniform Inspection

210721-N-KZ419-1025 ARABIAN GULF (July 21, 2021) – Command Senior Chief Jerry Gonzalez, center, conducts uniform inspections aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 21. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

