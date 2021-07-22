Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet Performs at the Main Fargo Public Library during Fargo Navy Week

U.S. Navy Veteran Raymond Myers, left, poses with Musician 3rd Class Mallory Tittle, assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes “Fair Winds” Woodwind Quintet, at the Main Fargo Public Library in Fargo, North Dakota July 22, 2021. Myers also played the clarinet in Navy Band Great Lakes. The event was part of Fargo Navy Week, bringing Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard)

