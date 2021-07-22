Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet Performs at the Main Fargo Public Library during Fargo Navy Week

Musician 3rd Class Glorilyvet Sanchez, assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes “Fair Winds” Woodwind Quintet, displays her saxophone at the Main Fargo Public Library in Fargo, North Dakota July 22, 2021. The event was part of Fargo Navy Week, bringing Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard)

Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Location: FARGO, ND, US