Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week

Sailors assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes “Side Boys” Brass Band performs at Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota July 21, 2021. The event was part of Fargo Navy Week, bringing Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard)

