Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Musician 1st Class Jonathan McLean, assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes “Side Boys” Brass Band, plays the drums at Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota July 21, 2021. The event was part of Fargo Navy Week, bringing Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:17
    Photo ID: 6748321
    VIRIN: 210721-N-HH853-2064
    Resolution: 3538x2905
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Emilia Hilliard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Band Performs at Red River Zoo during Fargo Navy Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    Fargo
    Brass Band
    Navy Band Great Lakes
    Red River Zoo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT