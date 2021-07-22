Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ Guard Supports Coconino County during Floods [Image 2 of 9]

    AZ Guard Supports Coconino County during Floods

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents after heavy flooding earlier in the week. These guardsmen are using their military skills and training to support their local communities.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 23:35
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Arizona

    Flagstaff
    Arizona
    Coconino County
    Flooding support

