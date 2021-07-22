AZ Guard Supports Coconino County during Floods

Arizona Army National Guard soldiers with the 253rd Engineer Battalion are supporting Coconino County and Flagstaff residents after heavy flooding earlier in the week. These guardsmen are using their military skills and training to support their local communities.

