    U.S. Marines and ADF conduct HIRAIN during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 12 of 14]

    U.S. Marines and ADF conduct HIRAIN during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, is secured to an Australian Defence Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with 36th Squadron during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration event as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, in Amberley, Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6748151
    VIRIN: 210723-M-TU214-1687
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and ADF conduct HIRAIN during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Australian Defence Force
    3d Marine Division
    HIRAIN
    Talisman Sabre 21

