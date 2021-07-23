U.S. Marines and ADF conduct HIRAIN during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

A U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, prepares to load into an Australian Defence Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with 36th Squadron during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration event as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, in Amberley, Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

