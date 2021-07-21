Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers participate in Department of Defense cyber defense exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard Defense Cyber Optic Element (DCOE), under the state communication office, participated in Cyber Shield 21, the Department of Defense's largest unclassified cyber defense exercise, from July 10-24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    VIRIN: 210721-A-SH145-266
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
