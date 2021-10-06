Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Training Transformation modernizes tech training with virtual reality [Image 1 of 5]

    JBSA- RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Renee Scherf, Detachment 23 curriculum engineer, MC-130H subject matter expert, dons virtual reality goggles. Members of Detachment 23’s Tech Training Transformation are part of Air Education and Training Command and responsible for re-engineering tech training. Their cutting-edge program utilizes virtual reality training systems and artificial intelligence, among other modalities, to transform the Airmen development process. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith James)

    virtual reality
    innovative
    T3
    AI
    Tech Training Transformation

