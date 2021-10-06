Air Force Staff Sgt. Renee Scherf, Detachment 23 curriculum engineer, MC-130H subject matter expert, demonstrates a virtual reality training system. Members of Detachment 23’s Tech Training Transformation are part of Air Education and Training Command and responsible for re-engineering tech training. Their cutting-edge program utilizes virtual reality training systems and artificial intelligence, among other modalities, to transform the Airmen development process. (Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt Keith James)
This work, Tech Training Transformation modernizes tech training with virtual reality [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
