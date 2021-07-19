Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees document an unfinished gate structure before work begins at the Yuma 10/27 former wall construction site near Yuma, Arizona, July 19. The District began safety work on July 15 at the Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27 former wall construction sites in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector. This work will not involve expanding the border barrier and specific activities will include filling open trenches, cutting and capping conduit, making gate foundations safe, making maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6747747
    VIRIN: 210719-A-RY318-210
    Resolution: 3643x2580
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work
    USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work
    USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    construction
    BMGR
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers USACE
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border District
    SPB
    barrier border
    Yuma 10/27
    make safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT