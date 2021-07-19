USACE Yuma 10/27 Make Safe work

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees perform a safety inspection of a crane at the Yuma 10/27 former wall construction site near Yuma, Arizona, July 19. The District began safety work on July 15 at the Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27 former wall construction sites in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector. This work will not involve expanding the border barrier and specific activities will include filling open trenches, cutting and capping conduit, making gate foundations safe, making maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes.

