Nevada Army Guard helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Keeler was recognized Thursday by Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson for his success in locating a missing firefighter separated from his crew at the massive Bootleg Fire in Lake County, Oregon, on July 18.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6747602
|VIRIN:
|210723-Z-JJ461-022
|Resolution:
|730x980
|Size:
|688.58 KB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Army Guard pilot recognized by Chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Erick Studenicka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Army Guard pilot credited with locating missing Oregon firefighter
LEAVE A COMMENT