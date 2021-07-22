Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Army Guard pilot recognized by Chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 2 of 2]

    Nevada Army Guard pilot recognized by Chief, National Guard Bureau

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Nevada Army Guard helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Keeler was recognized Thursday by Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson for his success in locating a missing firefighter separated from his crew at the massive Bootleg Fire in Lake County, Oregon, on July 18.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:21
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Nevada Army Guard pilot credited with locating missing Oregon firefighter
    Daniel Hokanson
    Nevada Army Guard
    Bootleg Fire
    Kevin Keeler

