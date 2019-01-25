Nevada Army Guard helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Keeler was recognized Thursday by Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson for his success in locating a missing firefighter separated from his crew at the massive Bootleg Fire in Lake County, Oregon, on July 18.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2019 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:21 Photo ID: 6747601 VIRIN: 210723-Z-JJ461-001 Resolution: 746x783 Size: 342.33 KB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Army Guard pilot credited with locating missing Oregon firefighter [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Erick Studenicka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.