    Curran visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7]

    Curran visits Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI (22 July, 2021)—U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics, and Ordnance, N4, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet and the Commandant of the Port of Djibouti, Capt. Mohamed Moussa Abar discuss the logistics of the Port of Djibouti. Rear Adm. Curran is here visiting Camp Lemonnier while participating in Cutlass Express. Cutlass Express is one of three African regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (CNE-CNA/C6F). Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 07:26
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe
    6th Fleet
    Camp Lemonnier
    Fleet Supply

