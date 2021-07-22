PORT OF DJIBOUTI (22 July, 2021)—U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tyler Branham, Camp Lemonnier supply department head, from Seattle, and the Commandant of the Port of Djibouti, Capt. Mohamed Moussa Abar discuss the differences between the Port of Djibouti and the Port of Seattle during a visit by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics, and Ordnance, N4, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet . Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 07:26 Photo ID: 6747034 VIRIN: 210722-N-QB805-0163 Resolution: 2100x1607 Size: 486.66 KB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curran visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.