SOCEUR Joins with U.S. Air Force for Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC)

Command Master Chief Musselman and Maj. Gen. France discuss their meeting with Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC) members while touring the newly established concept on July 9, 2021. The JICC is a joint, combined SOCEUR and US Air Force Europe led effort with a directed focus on building and maintaining competency in a full-spectrum environment where interoperability is crucial for mission success.

