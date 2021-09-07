SOCEUR Joins with U.S. Air Force for Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC)

Gen. Harrigian and Maj. Gen. Tabor met with Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC) members to tour the newly established concept with Special Operations and USAF personnel on July 9, 2021. The JICC is a joint, combined SOCEUR and US Air Force Europe led effort with a directed focus on building and maintaining competency in a full-spectrum environment where interoperability is crucial for mission success.

