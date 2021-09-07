Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR Joins with U.S. Air Force for Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC) [Image 1 of 4]

    SOCEUR Joins with U.S. Air Force for Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Gen. Harrigian and Maj. Gen. Tabor met with Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC) members to tour the newly established concept with Special Operations and USAF personnel on July 9, 2021. The JICC is a joint, combined SOCEUR and US Air Force Europe led effort with a directed focus on building and maintaining competency in a full-spectrum environment where interoperability is crucial for mission success.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR Joins with U.S. Air Force for Joint Integration Coordination Cell (JICC) [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

