    HIGH RIDGE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210722-N-JH293-1009
    HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (July 22, 2021) A SeaPerch submersible traverses the water during the Greater St. Louis Area Scouts STEM Summer Camp at Beaumont Scout Reservation, July 22, 2021. SeaPerch is an innovative science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) underwater robotics program that allows youths to build and operate remote-controlled submersibles and teaches them about basic science and engineering concepts, tool safety, technical applications, problem-solving, and teamwork skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    This work, SeaPerch Submersible Fun at Scouts STEM Summer Camp [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    robotics
    Scouts
    Navy
    STEM
    recruiting
    SeaPerch

