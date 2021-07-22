SeaPerch Submersible Fun at Scouts STEM Summer Camp

210722-N-JH293-1109

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (July 22, 2021) A SeaPerch submersible traverses the water during the Greater St. Louis Area Scouts STEM Summer Camp at Beaumont Scout Reservation, July 22, 2021. SeaPerch is an innovative science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) underwater robotics program that allows youths to build and operate remote-controlled submersibles and teaches them about basic science and engineering concepts, tool safety, technical applications, problem-solving, and teamwork skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

