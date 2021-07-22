USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Washington

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits through the Puget Sound to its new homeport of Bremerton, Washington July 22, 2021. The ship is in Bremerton to conduct a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Approximately 3,000 Sailors and their families are relocating from San Diego to Bremerton as part of the homeport shift. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

