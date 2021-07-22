Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Washington [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Washington

    BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits through the Puget Sound to its new homeport of Bremerton, Washington July 22, 2021. The ship is in Bremerton to conduct a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Approximately 3,000 Sailors and their families are relocating from San Diego to Bremerton as part of the homeport shift. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    aircraft carrier
    navy
    Washington
    us navy
    puget sound

