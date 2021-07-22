210722-N-UF592-1019 ARABIAN SEA (July 22, 2021) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Mathew Callighan inspects the wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 22. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 20:29 Photo ID: 6746508 VIRIN: 210722-N-UF592-1019 Resolution: 3539x2415 Size: 856.83 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hangar Bay [Image 4 of 4], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.