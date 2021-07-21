Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen

Captain Kelly Dering, a 28th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron clinical nurse, views an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, Joe Foss Field, S.D., at Powder River Training Complex, S.D., July 21, 2021. The 114th Fighter Wing traveled to Ellsworth for Combat Raider 21 to allow the Air Force to test the cohesion and coordination between multiple agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin K. Marx)

