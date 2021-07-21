Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen [Image 2 of 2]

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Quentin Marx 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Kelly Dering, a 28th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron clinical nurse, views an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, Joe Foss Field, S.D., at Powder River Training Complex, S.D., July 21, 2021. The 114th Fighter Wing traveled to Ellsworth for Combat Raider 21 to allow the Air Force to test the cohesion and coordination between multiple agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin K. Marx)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6746319
    VIRIN: 210721-F-YM413-122
    Resolution: 6725x4895
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Hometown: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Quentin Marx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen
    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen

    Combat Raider
    CombatRaider21

