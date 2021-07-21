Airmen onboard a KC-46A Pegasus from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Air Force Base, Okla., observe the refueling of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Powder River Training Complex S.D., July 21, 2021. The aircraft were both participating in exercise Combat Raider 21, hosted by Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin K. Marx)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 18:23
|Photo ID:
|6746318
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-YM413-109
|Resolution:
|6903x5388
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Hometown:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Quentin Marx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT