Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Quentin Marx 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen onboard a KC-46A Pegasus from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Air Force Base, Okla., observe the refueling of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Powder River Training Complex S.D., July 21, 2021. The aircraft were both participating in exercise Combat Raider 21, hosted by Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quentin K. Marx)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:23
    Photo ID: 6746318
    VIRIN: 210721-F-YM413-109
    Resolution: 6903x5388
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Hometown: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Quentin Marx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen
    Incentive flight offered to Ellsworth Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Raider
    CombatRaider21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT