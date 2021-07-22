Soldiers grab a quick meal from a fueling station at the Fort Myer, Virginia, Commissary. After the phase 3 launch, the agency expects at least 175 stores will be in the fueling station program. (DeCA photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 15:46 Photo ID: 6745901 VIRIN: 210722-O-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 206.8 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commissaries pass phase 2 of fueling station roll out [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.