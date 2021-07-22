Soldiers grab a quick meal from a fueling station at the Fort Myer, Virginia, Commissary. After the phase 3 launch, the agency expects at least 175 stores will be in the fueling station program. (DeCA photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:46
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
Commissaries pass phase 2 of fueling station roll out
