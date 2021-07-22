Nearly 80 commissaries have Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations available to offer healthy and cost-effective alternatives to fast food for service members. And more stations are on the way.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6745887
|VIRIN:
|210722-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|7326x2622
|Size:
|628.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissaries pass phase 2 of fueling station roll out [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commissaries pass phase 2 of fueling station roll out
