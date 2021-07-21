Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston visits with students of advanced leader course and senior leader course July 21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The group discussed topics such as connected leadership, fitness and This Is My Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6745899
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-FK859-593
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|14.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Visits Fort McCoy ALC and SLC Classes [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT