    SMA Visits Fort McCoy ALC and SLC Classes [Image 1 of 2]

    SMA Visits Fort McCoy ALC and SLC Classes

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston visits with students of advanced leader course and senior leader course July 21, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The group discussed topics such as connected leadership, fitness and This Is My Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Visits Fort McCoy ALC and SLC Classes [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    SMA
    Fort McCoy
    People First
    16th SMA

