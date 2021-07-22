Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Motivational Run [Image 3 of 6]

    Kilo Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 22, 2021. Following graduation on July 23, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 13:57
    Photo ID: 6745501
    VIRIN: 210722-M-CI314-1083
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

