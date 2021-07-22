Kilo Company Motivational Run

Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 22, 2021. Following graduation on July 23, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

