    transformer [Image 7 of 7]

    transformer

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Kibret Metzun, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor from Norfolk, Virginia, hooks up a transformer aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 15, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6745069
    VIRIN: 210715-N-AV191-0162
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 793.1 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

