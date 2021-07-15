Glendon Herdsman II, a Newport News Shipbuilding contractor, welds a strong back to the deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 15, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 11:01 Photo ID: 6745065 VIRIN: 210715-N-AV191-0101 Resolution: 5331x3040 Size: 979.82 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, welding [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.