FCC program provides options for Team Dover children

Amani Bailey, daughter of Tech. Sgt. Justin Bailey, 436th Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of passenger services, paints as part of the Family Child Care program on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 20, 2021. The FCC program offers an alternate option to the Child Development Center or Youth Center on base, providing in-home care for infants through school-aged children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US