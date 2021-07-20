Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FCC program provides options for Team Dover children [Image 1 of 2]

    FCC program provides options for Team Dover children

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Cherise Vogel, 436th Force Support Squadron Family Child Care provider, watches children paint at her home on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 20, 2021. The FCC program offers an alternate option to the Child Development Center or Youth Center on base, providing in-home care for infants through school-aged children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6745050
    VIRIN: 210720-F-BH656-0003
    Resolution: 6016x3550
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCC program provides options for Team Dover children [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FCC program provides options for Team Dover children
    FCC program provides options for Team Dover children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FCC program provides options for Team Dover children

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Child and Youth Services
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    Eagle Wing
    FCC: Family Child Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT