MK Airbase battle pt finale

The U.S. Army, Royal Air Force and Romanian Air Force competed against each other in the final Battle PT event on July 16, 2021 at MK Air Base, Romania. After three physically challenging events, the NATO and U.S. Army teams were tied in the standings and a tie breaker event was necessary to decide a winner. Each nine person team took turns flipping a tire, running 400 meters with a 20 kilogram kettlebell and performing burpees. The NATO team, comprised of U.S. Army, Royal Air Force and Romanian Air Force service members, won the heated event proving we are Stronger Together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

