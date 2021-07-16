Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MK Airbase battle pt finale [Image 2 of 5]

    MK Airbase battle pt finale

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The U.S. Army, Royal Air Force and Romanian Air Force competed against each other in the final Battle PT event on July 16, 2021 at MK Air Base, Romania. After three physically challenging events, the NATO and U.S. Army teams were tied in the standings and a tie breaker event was necessary to decide a winner. Each nine person team took turns flipping a tire, running 400 meters with a 20 kilogram kettlebell and performing burpees. The NATO team, comprised of U.S. Army, Royal Air Force and Romanian Air Force service members, won the heated event proving we are Stronger Together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, MK Airbase battle pt finale [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    MKAirbase
    RoyalAirForce

