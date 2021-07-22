Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team gains insight into 39th SFS mission [Image 3 of 3]

    39th ABW command team gains insight into 39th SFS mission

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, asks a question during an immersion briefing with the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, 22 July, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th Air Base Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th SFS delivers uncompromised security in defense of NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6744887
    VIRIN: 210722-F-TO545-019
    Resolution: 3930x2623
    Size: 361.36 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW command team gains insight into 39th SFS mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    briefing
    Incirlik Air Base
    security forces
    39th Security Forces Squadron
    immersion
    39th Air Base Wing

