Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, asks a question during an immersion briefing with the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, 22 July, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th Air Base Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th SFS delivers uncompromised security in defense of NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:58 Photo ID: 6744887 VIRIN: 210722-F-TO545-019 Resolution: 3930x2623 Size: 361.36 KB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team gains insight into 39th SFS mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.